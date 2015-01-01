Antigonish native and Sackville Resident Eric Anstey Continues his 12 Dares of Christmas This Year

He`s at it again.

For the eighth year in a row, Antigonish native and Sackville resident Eric Anstey is putting on his 12 Dares of Christmas campaign to raise funds for the Rylee Sears Scholarship fund. Sears passed away in 2015 from meningitis and Anstey has been taking on holiday dares since, raising over $46,000 in that time.

So far this year in the name of charity, Anstey went door-to-door dressed as an elf, ordered a pizza without being able to use words commonly associated with pizza, and ate a raw onion like an apple. Also new this year is 12 Dares related t-shits and hoodies, which were available until last Sunday.

Anstey said he continues with the dares every year as way to do something in Sears’ memory and helping young students get a start with their post-secondary education.

Anstey thanked everyone who supported the 12 Dares Mission, either by offering funds or just tuning in. For more information, please visit the 12 Dares of Christmas Facebook page.