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Antigonish Native and St. FX Graduate Dr. Allan MacDonald Receives Prestigious Kavli Prize in Nanoscience

Sep 8, 2026 | Local News

A St. FX graduate and Antigonish native has won a prestigious international science award.
Dr. Allan MacDonald, a physics professor at the University of Texas, has received the Kavli Prize in Nanoscience.  MacDonald shares the $1 million prize with two other researchers, Eva  Andrei  of Rutgers University and Pablo Jarillo-Herrero at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Dr. Allan MacDonald
(The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters photo)

MacDonald says the award recognizes research in the physics of materials.  MacDonald explains the properties of the materials we use for everything come from quantum physics.
He says the research began about 15 years ago, starting with Eva Andrei and a couple of other researchers.
MacDonald, the first Canadian to receive the prize, says he is both surprised and humbled by the honour.
MacDonald was in Norway to accept the award last week

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.