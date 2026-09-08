Antigonish Native and St. FX Graduate Dr. Allan MacDonald Receives Prestigious Kavli Prize in Nanoscience

A St. FX graduate and Antigonish native has won a prestigious international science award.

Dr. Allan MacDonald, a physics professor at the University of Texas, has received the Kavli Prize in Nanoscience. MacDonald shares the $1 million prize with two other researchers, Eva Andrei of Rutgers University and Pablo Jarillo-Herrero at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

MacDonald says the award recognizes research in the physics of materials. MacDonald explains the properties of the materials we use for everything come from quantum physics.

He says the research began about 15 years ago, starting with Eva Andrei and a couple of other researchers.

MacDonald, the first Canadian to receive the prize, says he is both surprised and humbled by the honour.

MacDonald was in Norway to accept the award last week