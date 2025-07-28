Antigonish Native Brady Peddle Signs to Play this Season with QMJHL’s Charlottetown Islanders

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect and Antigonish native Brady Peddle will be playing closer to home this season.

Peddle, a defenseman who was chosen by the Penguins in the third round of the 2025 NHL draft has signed with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL this season. He played last season with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL.

Although Peddle is committed to play with Michigan State University for the 2026-27 NCAA season, he will suit up for the Islanders this year. The QMJHL team says Peddle will give them an NHL-caliber presence on the back end.

The Islanders acquired Peddle’s rights in a trade with the Gatineau Olympiques in the 2025 QMJHL draft.