Antigonish Native Bruce Nunn releases another Children’s Book

Bluenose Reindeer. An Antigonish native has penned another children’s Christmas story featuring Buddy theBluenose Reindeer.

This is third in a series of Christmas stories from Bruce Nunn featuring a reindeer from the south shore of Nova Scotia with a nose that glows blue. Nunn says his new book is called “Buddy the Bluenose Reindeer and the Christmas Dinner Rescue”

Once again providing illustrations for the book is Prince Edward Island artist Brenda Jones.

Nunn will be in Antigonish this weekend for a book signing.

It will be at the Antigonish 5 to a Dollar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.