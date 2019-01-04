Antigonish Native Declan Smith of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles Commits to St. FX X-Men Hockey

The Captain of Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Antigonish native Declan Smith will be suiting up

for the Blue and White next season. Smith, who grew up playing in the Antigonish Bulldogs minor hockey association and Junior X-Men program, has committed to playing with the St. FX Hockey X-Men next fall. The 20-year-old Smith has 98 points in 219 games in the QMJHL. Smith is in his fifth season with the Screaming Eagles.

Also joining the team in the fall is Jean Dupuy, who most recently played with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Dupuy has three years of AHL experience with the Rochester Americans where he was assistant captain, and last season with the Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies.

The X-Men earlier announced Jermemiah Addison, a forward from AHL’s Laval Rocket will also be eligible to play for the X-Men in the fall.