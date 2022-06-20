Antigonish native Dr. Tanya Broesch Receives Outstanding Teaching Award from Simon Fraser University

Antigonish native and Simon Fraser University psychology professor Dr. Tanya Broesch is the

recipient of a prestigious award from the post-secondary institution. The university has conferred the 2022 Barry Beyerstein Award for Excellence in Teaching. Based on nominations from students, the award is given annually to recognize excellent teaching of regular faculty.

The students, in recommending Broesch point out her enthusiasm in helping pupils develop a critical perspective when evaluating research. Many students have also noted her student-centred approach to learning and how it has made a difference in their learning and well-being.

Broesch teaches three courses in her department, Introduction to Developmental Psychology, Culture and Cognition and Advanced Topics in Developmental Psychology.