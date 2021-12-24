Antigonish Native Eric Anstey Continues his Tradition of the 12 Dares of Christmas for Charity

For six years in a row, a local man subjected himself to some less than flattering situations in the name of raising money for charity. Antigonish native and current Sackville resident Eric Anstey’s 12 Dares of Christmas began as a way of fundraising for the Rylee Sears Scholarship fund. Sears passed away in 2015 from meningitis and Anstey has been taking on holiday dares since. In the past, Anstey sang for free timbits and dressed like cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation. So far this year, he ran up Citadel Hill in an elf suit while listening to the Rocky Theme and danced to Jinglebell Rock Mean Girls style.

Over the last five years, Anstey raised over $25,000 for the scholarship and is looking to add more with this year’s round of challenges.

He thanked everyone for the support they showed over the last six years, both in terms of interest in the dares as well as the funding support for the scholarship, particularly during a busy and expensive time of the year.