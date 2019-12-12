Antigonish Native Eric Anstey launches 12 Dares of Christmas for Another Year

The man behind the 12 Dares of Christmas is at it again this year.

For the fourth year in a row, Antigonish native Eric Anstey is accepting dares in the name of raising funds for the Rylee Sears Scholarship Fund. Sears, Anstey’s cousin, passed away in 2015 at the age of 16 after contracting meningitis.

So far this year, Anstey helped cut down a Christmas tree while wearing a bikini, went shopping for heels, and tried engaging random shoppers in a pillow fight. Still on the agenda is the sour plum challenge and break dancing. He’s keeping the finale a secret.

He said the idea for the dares stemmed from a secret Santa gift, which dared him to sing for free Timbits at a Tim Hortons. The video he made got a great reception and he decided to turn it into a fundraiser. In the three previous years, Anstey figures he raised around $15,000 for the scholarship.

For more information on the dares or how to donate, please visit the 12 Dares of Christmas page on Facebook.