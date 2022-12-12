Antigonish Native Eric Anstey’s Annual 12 Dares of Christmas Underway

A local man is making it seven years in a row for accepting holiday flavoured dares in the name of charity.

Antigonish native and current Sackville resident Eric Anstey’s 12 Dares of Christmas is running again this year, with the funds going towards the Rylee Sears Scholarship fund. Sears passed away in 2015 from meningitis and Anstey has been taking on holiday dares since, raising around $32,000 in that time.

So far this year, Anstey did the spicy one chip challenge, water aerobics, and rollerbladed in a speedo. He has plans for future dares this year, but it isn`t all food challenges and funny antics.

Anstey said the dares are a way of keeping Sears` memory alive, noting the young man would have found it comical, adding he also enjoys being able to offer funds through the scholarship to those looking to further their education.