Antigonish Native Eric Anstey Accepts Dares to Raise Money for a Scholarship

He ate a hot pepper, danced in a tutu, and dressed like Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation all in the name of raising money for a good cause.

Antigonish native Eric Anstey is once again taking part in the 12 Dares of Christmas, an annual event he started with his wife two years ago. Anstey accepts dares from people to raise money for the Riley Sears Scholarship, named after his cousin who passed away in 2015 from meningitis.

This is year three for the 12 Dares of Christmas, with the first two years bringing in just over $10,000. So far this year, Anstey ate 12 progressively hotter chicken wings, smelled an entire high school hockey team’s armpits after practice, and tried handing a rose to anyone willing to accept it on an escalator at a busy shopping mall.

He said the idea for the dares stemmed from a secret Santa gift, which dared him to sing for free Timbits at a Tim Hortons. Following a positive reaction to the videos he made of the event, Anstey decided to turn it into a fundraiser.

Anstey said they are about halfway done with the dares for this year. For more information on the dare or how to donate, please visit the 12 Dares of Christmas page on Facebook.