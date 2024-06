Antigonish resident Gary Kell will soon be headed to the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championships. It will be held June 29th in Gatineau, Quebec.

Kell will be competing in the Under 75 kilo para class for both right and left hand. Kell is also planning to enter 70 kilo Master classification.

Kell says he’s excited about going to nationals, and he’s reaching out to the community to help him get there.

This is Kell’s 15th National Championship, and he is the 9 time Canadian Champion in Para Class.