Antigonish Native Hannah Chisholm receives $25,000 for her Plant-based Business Eggcitables

Antigonish’s Hannah Chisholm continues to make waves with her plant based brand Eggcitables, and other companies are taking notice.

Earth’s Own announced Chisholm and two other applicants as the recipients of the plant based company’s Plant Project $25,000 grants. Chisholm applied for the grants after hearing about the winners from last year.

Plans for the Eggcitables funding include a redesign of the company’s packaging and Web site, getting some new marketing materials, and increasing distribution to get into more stores across Canada.

Chisholm launched Eggcitables in 2018, with the idea of offering a functional and accessible egg alternative to consumers. Eggcitables are currently sold in select health and vegan food stores across the country and online at eggcitables.com. Earth’s Own launched the Plant Project program last year, and funded four projects across Canada in 2020, with over 200 groups and individuals applying this year.