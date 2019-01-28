Antigonish native included in CTV’s music series “The Launch”

A musician with local roots is set to hit a national audience next month.

Antigonish native T. Thomason is one of the musicians featured in The Launch, a reality music competition series on CTV. The six episode series features 30 artists trying to record an original song. In each episode, 5 artists audition for mentors such as Sarah McLachlan and Jann Arden. They are then paired down to two artists, who have 48 hours to record their own versions of an original song and perform the song in front of a live audience. The recording and performance are then judged and one of the artsts will have a song launched on digital media and stores after their episode airs.

Thomason, now based out of Halifax, watched the first season last year. Thomason said the interesting part about The Launch is the fact they are taking artists who already spent time on their careers and developing a fan base. As for the mentors on the show, Thomason was excited to work with producer Alex Hope.

The episode featuring Thomason airs at 8p.m. on CTV on February 6. Thomason is set to perform at the StFX’s The Golden X Inn on January 30th as part of Pride Month.