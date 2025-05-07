Antigonish native Jacob Hudson named Rookie of the Year by ECHL’s Maine Mariners, Pictou County’s Landon Sim Signs with AHL’s Toronto Marlies

The Maine Mariners of the ECHL named forward and Antigonish hockey player Jacob Hudson as the team’s rookie of the year.

In 61 games with the Mariners, Hudson scored 15 goals and had 23 assists for 38 points, good enough for 3rd in scoring on the team. Hudson played 13 games last season with the South Carolina Stingrays, also with the ECHL.

The Toronto Marlies signed Pictou County product Landon Sim to an AHL contract. Sim spent this season with the London Knights, serving as an assistant captain, while adding 30 goals and 23 assists in 54 games. He added another 9 goals and two assists in the playoffs.