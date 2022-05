The captain of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Antigonish

native Logan Chisholm has captured the team’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Titan held its annual awards banquet Tuesday night. Chisholm, a right winger, had 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 54 games, along with 48 penalty minutes.

The Titan open the league playoffs on Thursday, as they take on the Halifax Mooseheads in a best-of-five first round series.