989 XFM
Advertisement

Antigonish Native Lucas Meyer will be a Guest Voice on “The Simpsons”

This entry was posted in News on .
An Antigonish native says the opportunity to be featured in the popular animated comedy “The

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on “The Simpsons” (Courtesy of Citytv)

Simpsons” came right of the blue.   Lucas Meyer, a former 989XFM employee, who works at Newstalk 1010 Radio in Toronto will be a guest voice on the show as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Meyer says he was initially contacted by a casting producer with the show last September, after seeing a video of impressions Meyer recorded.  After a phone audition, Meyer got the gig.  His voice tracks were then recorded in a studio in Toronto. Meyer says it was a wonderful experience
The episode of the Simpsons, entitled “D’oh Canada” will air Sunday at 9 p.m.