Antigonish Native Mary K. Layes and her School Receive $50,000 to Upgrade Science Education at the School

An Antigonish native, Science teacher Mary K. Layes and her school are recipients of a $50,000 grant to upgrade science education. The funding for Five Bridges Junior High School in Hubley comes from Sanofi Biogenius Canada, a youth science initiative that holds several national competitions annually. This is the first year for this grant program, four schools received funding.

Layes says the money will go towards several initiatives at the school.

Layes says they are floored the school won the grant.

Layes also says she’s excited about the possibilities for the school and the students with the upgrades.

The school has about 750 students from Grades 6 to 9.