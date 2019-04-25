Antigonish native Matt MacPherson to Officiate in Second Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Antigonish native and NHL Linesman Matt MacPherson will be officiating in the second round of

the playoffs. The NHL has announced that MacPherson is one of 24 officials that will work second round playoff games this year. MacPherson was also among 40 officials that participated in the first round of the post season this year.

MacPherson has been a linesman in 547 NHL regular season games including the 2019 Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium. He also has worked 39 playoff games to date. In the 2018 post-season, MacPherson was one of four linesman to officiate the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals.