Antigonish Native Matt Spencer Appointed New Head Coach of X-Women Basketball

Antigonish native Matt Spencer is the new head coach of the X-Women Basketball program.

Spencer has been coaching basketball for over two decades, most recently as an assistant

coach with the women’s team at OUA’s Laurentian University for the past two years. From 2013 to 2020, he ascended from volunteer assistant coach to full-time associate head coach with the Calgary Dinos women’s program in the Canada West conference. He helped establish the Dinos as a perennial championship contender, including two appearances at the U SPORTS national championship. Spencer also played a role in player development, community and alumni relations, recruitment, academic success programs, and overseeing the Dinos annual summer camp. He also spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Western University.

In addition to his U SPORTS coaching experience, Spencer was involved in youth development, including serving as co-head coach of Canada Basketball’s Targeted Athlete Strategy program in Calgary in 2016 and 2017. His passion for coaching began in his hometown of Antigonish as an assistant coach of the local high school girls team.