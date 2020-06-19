Antigonish Native Nathan Cormier Recognized for Contribution to Hockey Officiating

Hockey Nova Scotia named Antigonish’s Nathan Cormier as the winner of the 2020 Hockey Canada Officiating Program Branch Award: Most Deserving.

A former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League official, Cormier continues to give back to the officiating program in a number of different ways.

On the ice, Cormier mentors young and aspiring referees and linesmen at the junior, U18, and other levels of minor hockey. Off the ice, he is the zone coordinator for officials in the Highland hockey region of the province. He’s also a clinic instructor and game supervisor for the Hockey Nova Scotia Officiating Program.

This past season, he served as the referee-in-chief for NSSAF Division 1 boys hockey, as well as the Major U15 provincial championship.