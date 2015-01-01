Antigonish Native Oliver Storseth named Rising Star Coach of the Year by Special Olympics Canada

A national honour for a Special Olympics Coach in Antigonish. Oliver Storseth is the recipient of the Rising Star Coach of the Year Award by Special Olympics Canada.

It is presented annually to one of Canada’s outstanding coaches, who have volunteered with the organization for five years or less.

Storseth became involved in Special Olympics at his high school, Dr. JH Gillis Regional, with its Unified Sports basketball program. After high school, he coached the Eastern Highlands Special Olympics soccer team. As a student at St. FX, Storseth, who is also a member of the St. FX X-Men Soccer Team, spear-headed the “Unified at X” program, linking student athletes and Special Olympics athletes across a variety of sports.