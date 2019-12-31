Antigonish native, producer and filmmaker Michael Donovan named an Officer of the Order of Canada

An Antigonish native is receiving Canada’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Canada. Michael Donovan, who was named an officer of the order is being recognized for his contributions to Canadian Film and Television and for his commitment to the professional development of the next generation. Donovan was one of seven Nova Scotians appointed to the Order late last week by Governor General Julie Payette. In all 120 Canadians were honoured. A formal installation ceremony will be held in the New Year

Michael and his brother Paul founded Salter Street Films, producers of such television shows as This Hour has 22 Minutes, CODCO, Emily of New Moon, and Made in Canada. Michael Donovan was a producer of film-maker Michael Moore’s Academy Award winning documentary Bowling for Columbune in 2003.

Later Donovan formed the Halifax Film Company, which merged with Decode Entertaiment to form DHX Media, a leader in family and children’s entertainment content. Donovan,who was the company’s CEO, left DHX earlier this year. It has since been re-branded as WildBrain