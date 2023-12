Antigonish Native Rhyah Stewart named to Canada’s Women’s U18 Hockey Team Headed to Worlds in January in Switzerland

Antigonish’s Rhyah Stewart was named to Canada’s women’s u18 team that will take part in the U18 Women’s World Championship from Jan. 6-14 in Zug, Switzerland.

Back in August, Stewart was named to the national women’s u18 hockey team for a three game series against the United States in Lake Placid. Stewart recevied an invitation to the national camp last July.