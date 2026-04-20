Antigonish Native Rory Gillis Prepares for Upcoming Fight League Atlantic Event on April 25th in Pictou

Mixed martial artist Rory Gillis is looking to pick up another win at the upcoming Fight League Atlantic event on April 25 at the Hector Arena in Pictou.

Gillis, originally from Antigonish and now living in Fredericton, has a 4-1 professional record with FLA and a 4-1 amateur record. After competing at 185, Gillis said he is thinking about dropping to a lower weight class, and his upcoming bout with be at a catch-weight of 175.

Gillis said fight camp included putting in work at his usual spot of Evolution Training Centre, as well as a week at Tri-Star gym, adding he is ready to compete.