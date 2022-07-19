Antigonish native Shauna Neary named Nova Scotia’s Hockey Official of the Year

Antigonish native Shauna Neary is the recipient of Hockey Nova Scotia’s Hal Lewis Award. Named in honour of former Hockey Nova Scotia volunteer Hal Lewis, the award recognizes the province’s official of the year.

Neary received some prestigious officiating assignments this past season, including the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship in Calgary, as well as the Rivalry Series between the Canadian and American National Women’s teams in Kingston, Ontario.

At the U Sports Women’s Hockey Championship in Charlottetown, Neary was selected as a referee for the gold medal final.

Neary also has given back to the game, as a former assistant coach with the Dalhousie University Tigers Women’s Hockey Team and the Hockey Nova Scotia High Performance Program. She is also the referee-in-chief for the Metro West Force Female Hockey Association.