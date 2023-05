At the NCAA Division 1 Track and Field Eastern Regionals Championship in Jacksonville, Florida

Antigonish native Siona Chisholm, running for Notre Dame University, finished fourth in the women’s 5,000 metres. She posted a time of 15:37, a new Nova Scotia record, and ranks 4th all-time at Notre Dame. There were 48 competitors in the race.

Chisholm will now run the prestigious NCAA final June 10th in Austin, Texas.