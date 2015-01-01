Antigonish native Tyler Peddle Traded to Saint John Sea Dogs of QMJHL

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect and Antigonish native Tyler Peddle is on the move. Peddle, who has been been playing with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, has been traded to the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Going to Drummondville are forward Noah Reinhart, a fifth round pick in the 2026 draft and the rights to a player who has spent the past two seasons playing prep hockey in the United States.

Peddle has six goals and eight assists in 36 games for Drummondville this season.

Saint John is currently last in the Q’s Maritimes division, while Drummondville leads the Central Division.