Antigonish NDP Candidate Moraig Macgillivray says Housing is a Major Issue in the Election Campaign

Antigonish NDP candidate Moraig Macgillivray says a major issue during this election campaign

is housing. Macgillivray says the concerns she’s hearing about housing covers many issues, including affordability and availability.

Macgillivray says the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that the status quo approach to government is failing a lot of people.

Macgillivray says the province weathered the pandemic well and Nova Scotians listened to the experts in telling us how to get through this crisis. However she says the pandemic isn’t the only crisis; there’s climate issues, income inequality and concerns in health care.