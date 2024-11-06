Antigonish NDP John David MacIsaac says Major Concerns in this Campaign are Health Care, Affordable Housing and the Environment

The Antigonish NDP’s candidate John David MacIsaac says he is running because he wants to make a difference.

MacIsaac says he has been active in the party for about two decades, working behind the scenes, but this is the first time he has stepped up to become a candidate.

MacIsaac says affordable housing and health care are major concerns for him in this campaign.

MacIsaac says another concern is the environment. He’s disappointed the province did not proclaim the Coastal Protection Act. The act provided provisions on where Nova Scotians can build along the coast, and provided greater protection for coastal features such as dunes