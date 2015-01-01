Antigonish Operation Christmas Plans Stuff-A-Cruiser Event for December 9th

Antigonish Operation Christmas is underway and its Stuff-A-Cruiser event is set for December 9.

A local initiative started by RCMP Constable Christine Pelly, Antigonish Operation Christmas accepts monetary and food donations, as well as donations of new clothing and toys. Pelly said the idea began in 2019 as a means of collecting winter clothing. From there it evolved to asking for donations of all kinds, and Pelly said she is very happy with the community support.

Typically, they are able to help around 30 families a year, which includes about 60 children. For more information on how to help, please e-mail antigonishxmas@gmail.com