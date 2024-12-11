Antigonish Operation Christmas Returns for Its 6th Year

Antigonish Operation Christmas is in its 6th year of helping local families have a happy holidays.

Antigonish RCMP Constable Christine Pelly said it began as a winter clothing and pyjama drive, and has since evolved into an official operation that she says continues to gain momentum.

Last year the initiative helped 35 local families, including 75 children. Constable Pelly said this year they are on par with that and will possibly exceed those numbers. Organizing for this year began in mid-October, through advertising for sponsors and reaching out to families looking for support. Events for this holiday season included a Stuff a Cruiser event in November.

Pelly said they are still accepting donations of money, toys or clothing, and she can be reached at the Antigonish RCMP detachment. People can also reach out to Antigonish Operation Christmas through email at antigonishxmas@gmail.com.