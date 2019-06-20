Antigonish Ophthlmologist Dr. John Hamilton named Rural Doctor of the Year in Nova Scotia

An Antigonish-based doctor has been honoured by his peers, named as Rural Physician of the Year in Nova Scotia. Ophthalmologist Dr. John Hamilton was recognized by Doctors Nova Scotia recently for his dedication in providing surgical and medical vision care for patients in northern Nova Scotia and eastern Cape Breton.

For 37 years, Hamilton has provided a network of satellite clinics in rural communities, offering a continuity of care for patients living in rural areas. Through Hamilton’s work, diabetic eye screening and treatment in this region is one of the highest in Nova Scotia.

He’s also been credited for his work in recruiting ophthalmologists and sourcing equipment needed for their practice. He supervises a state-of-the-art ophthalmology service in Antigonish.

Hamilton is one of nine Nova Scotia doctors in the province honoured for their work.