Province Identifies three New Cases of COVID-19
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials say one case in Western Zone and the other two are in Central Zone. All cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The three are self-isolating, as required. That raises the number of active cases of […]
Nova Construction submits Low Bid on Digby County Project
A local company has submitted the lowest bid for an asphalt concrete patching and repaving project in Digby County. Nova Construction posted an estimate of $2.7 million for a 3.6 kilometre section of Highway 101. Four other companies offered bids on the project Facebook Twitter
Sports Roundup – February 14
LOCAL SPORTS U16: Cabot Highlanders shut out the Admirals 3-0 in Port Hawkesbury. Today, they host the Voyageurs at 12:30. U18: Weeks Majors were edged out 4-3 by the Valley Wildcats, and the CB West Islanders lost 3-1 to Steele Subaru. Today, the Wildcats host Weeks at 2:45 in Berwick, and the Islanders face Steele […]