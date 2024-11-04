Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish PC Candidate Michelle Thompson Confident the PC’s Can Do Even More to Bolster Health Care

Nov 4, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish Progressive Conservative candidate Michelle Thompson said the previous PC government ran in the last election with a focus on health care, adding with her background as a registered nurse with over 30 years of experience, she has never seen this amount of investment or innovation and change for the better in health care.

Antigonish PC Candidate Michelle Thompson

 

When asked about specific goals for Antigonish should the PC’s make government again, Thompson said the party is committed to putting more money in the pockets of Nova Scotians, pointing to a proposed one-per cent reduction in the HST. She said there needs to be investment in infrastructure, particularly infrastructure supporting growth in communities and safe transportation.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year