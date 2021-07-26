Antigonish PC Candidate Michelle Thompson says Health Care a Major Issue During Campaign

Antigonish PC candidate Michelle Thompson said health care is what keeps coming up when

she goes door to door. Thompson, who works as the CEO of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home, says she has seen a lot of changes in health care over the last number of years.

When asked if she felt there should be more health authority groups, like the nine provincial health authorities that existed before the province formed the NSHA in 2015, Thompson said there should be local decision making.

Thompson said she feels the PC party has a well thought out plan addressing some of the key issues in health care.