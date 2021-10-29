Antigonish Poppy Campaign Underway

The poppy campaign for the Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 in Antigonish kicked off today at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

Attending the event were Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron. Arras Branch 59 executive, including president James Matheson, Chaplin Peter Smith and poppy chair John P. MacEachern, were also on hand.

The poppy campaign runs from Today until November 10. All money raised will stay in the community and go towards several groups. This is the 100th anniversary of the campaign.