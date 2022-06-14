Antigonish Preparing to host Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Summer Games in July

The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer games, set for Antigonish, are just about a month

away and things are coming together to make for a great event.

Matt Quinn, director of sports and programs with Special Olympics Nova Scotia, said they average between 600-650 athletes per-games, accompanied by coaches and mission staff, putting them up to around the 1,000 mark. The call for volunteers went out about three weeks ago, with Quinn noting people can apply online at sons.ca

Even if people can’t volunteer, they are encouraged to come out to support and cheer on the athletes.

The games are set to run in Antigonish from July 15 to the 17th.