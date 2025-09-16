Antigonish Proceeding with Construction Work on West and Bay Streets

The Town of Antigonish is moving forward with work on West Street and Bay Street.

During last night’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, council voted to issue tenders for planned work on West Streets and Bay Street. Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said council wanted to make the motion to ensure the tenders went out in a timely fashion, with the hope of having the work completed before the end of the year.

When asked about the importance of getting work done on those streets, Cameron noted anyone driving those streets understands they need upgrades. He said they are trying to time the work on West Street so the impact from the closure of the intersection on Church Street doesn’t back up traffic too much.

As for traffic impacts from the Bay Street work, the tender included the need to keep at least one lane of traffic open at all times.