Antigonish Property Tax Rates Rise by One Cent per $100 of Assessment in New Municipal Budget

The residential and commercial tax rates for the Town of Antigonish are going up by one cent per $100 of assessment.

Antigonish Town Council approved its budget and tax rates during a special meeting last night

by a vote of 6-1, with councillor Sean Cameron offering the nay vote.

The new residential tax rate is $1.11 per $100 of assessment and the new commercial rate is $2.63 per $100 of assessment. This mirrors the increase to the tax rates last year, with each rate going up by one cent. The overall budget is $11,788,431.

As for the reasoning behind the increases, Mayor Laurie Boucher explained it will help cover the loss of revenue of just over $60,000 in provincial grants due to the shutting down of Lane Hall. Even with the increase, Antigonish still has the lowest residential tax rate for towns in the province.

Boucher commended staff for their work on the budget.

Some of the big ticket items out of the capital budget include $137,000 for the Arbour Drive playground and $427,000 in paving for this year.