Antigonish RCMP arrest a man for intoxication and Impaired Driving at its Detachment

Antigonish RCMP have laid impaired driving related charges after a man arrived at the detachment hoping to secure the release of a friend in police custody.

RCMP say the man arrived at the detachment just before 5 Tuesday afternoon. A police investigation concluded the heavily intoxicated man was driving his 2008 Pontiac Wave when he arrived at the detachment. Police says the man was also on conditions not to consume alcohol.

27-year-old Michael Taylor Pinkham of Roachville has been charged with Impaired Driving, Driving over the Legal Limit, Public Intoxication and two counts of Failure to Comply with an Undertaking.

Pinkham was remanded into custody and appeared in court Wednesday where he was released. He is scheduled to return to court April 4th.