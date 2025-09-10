Antigonish RCMP asks Area Residents to be aware of Students and Buses as School Returns

With school back in session, Antigonish RCMP are asking people to be mindful of students and buses as they make their way through town.

RCMP Constable Riley Mackenzie reminded motorists to pay attention to school zone speed limits, which drops down to 30 km/h in town and 50km/h in the county.

Mackenzie said police get a number of calls reporting drivers ignoring rules around school buses, adding some buses also have video cameras which allow the police to follow up easier. He also stressed pedestrian safety and urged using crosswalks.