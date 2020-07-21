Antigonish RCMP Clock Two Motorists at More than 120 Kilometres Over the Posted Speed Limit

A pair of Alberta residents received tickets for stunting following an incident near Exit 31 in

Antigonish.

On Sunday near Monastery, an off-duty officer noticed two westbound vehicles travelling at extremely high rates of speed on Hwy. 104. An RCMP officer working near Exit 31 caught both vehicles on radar and measured the speeds at 232 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone. Police stopped both vehicles and ticketed the drivers, a 48-year-old man from Wetaskiwin, Alberta and a 43-year-old man from Fort MacMurray, Alberta.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. Both drivers received an immediate seven-day driving suspension and each had their vehicles seized and impounded.