Antigonish RCMP fine university student for not self isolating

Police fined a university student in Antigonish $1,000 for violating the Health Protection Act (HPA).

On August 24, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint about a student from outside of the Atlantic Bubble not self-isolating. Upon further investigation, RCMP officers determined that the individual was in violation of Health Protection Act. On August 25, police issued the student a Summary Offence Ticket under the Health Protection Act for Failing to Self-Isolate.

Because of privacy regulations, the RCMP are not allowed to notify StFX of the person who received the fine.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding university students arriving in the province from outside of the Atlantic Bubble to follow all Public Health orders which includes completing a self-isolation period of 14 days. They are asking everyone coming into the province to educate themselves on the directives and enforcement measures.

Police thanked Nova Scotians for their continued support and to the vast majority who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government.