Antigonish RCMP has Extra Policing as Local Residents Mark St. Patrick’s Day

With it being St. Patrick’s Day, Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said local RCMP have extra policing resources available.

Since the students came back in January, said MacBeath, there was a concerted and collaborative effort between the RCMP and StFX administration and student association in reinforcing the importance of respecting the gathering limits. He said they laid a number of fines since the latest term began, noting the university was proactive in dealing with students breaking violations on campus. All in all, MacBeath said he feels students understand the situation.

It was around this time two years ago when StFX announced it was sending students home following the first local wave of covid 19 in 2020.