Antigonish RCMP investigate Fatal Crash near Maryvale

RCMP say two people have died in a crash near Maryvale, Antigonish County Friday night.

Antigonish RCMP, Fire Department and EHS personnel were called to the scene around 10:16 p.m. and found a heavily damaged car off the road and a pickup truck in a woodlot driveway with damage. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old from Antigonish County and a passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Antigonish were pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation of the crash by police indicates the car left the road, struck a ditch, overturned while going over the pickup truck and the driveway and came to rest on its roof near the ditch. Parts of the car came undone hitting the pickup truck. Five people in the pickup were not injured.

A collision re-constructionist was at the scene; police are continuing their investigation.

Highway 245 was closed for several hours and re-opened just before 8 a.m.