Antigonish RCMP investigate local break-in

Antigonish RCMP are investigating an early morning break-in from August 30.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said at around 1 a.m. on August 30, two individuals broke a window at Oak Manor by Burnside Brewing on Main Street in order to gain access to the business, and stole a quantity of alcohol.

The individuals then returned on a dirt bike a few hours later and stole more alcohol. MacBeath said police received a call about the break in just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The matter is still under investigation. Police are sharing images of the individuals involved. Anyone with any information is asked to call Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500, or they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit crimestoppers.ca