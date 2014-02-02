Antigonish RCMP issue Tickets and Lodge People in Cells from Unsanctioned Gatherings and Parties

An unsanctioned gathering in Antigonish over the weekend led to RCMP issuing a number of tickets and lodging people in cells.

Sgt. Warren MacBeath said a gathering on St. Mary`s Street in town on Saturday led to police issuing a total of five tickets, two of which were bylaw tickets in relation to parties, as well as three liquor control act tickets. MacBeath also said police lodged three people in cells at various times throughout the day Saturday.

MacBeath said from a public safety point of view, gatherings like that come with problems, such as making it difficult for emergency vehicles in getting through the area, as well as creating issues for residents with people on their properties.

During Monday`s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town brought in extra police for the weekend. She said they have also been in contact with the RCMP and STFX University and meetings were set for today to discuss the matter. The town does not endorse these sorts of gatherings, said Boucher.

Both Boucher and MacBeath pointed out groups of students and residents were quick to help with clean up, picking up trash and recyclables.