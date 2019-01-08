Antigonish RCMP Officer Assaulted with a Screwdriver

Antigonish RCMP say one of its officers was assaulted with a screwdriver while making an arrest. Police say at 9:40 Sunday morning, officers responded to a call on Mugasun Road in Paq’tnkek. Police says the subject of the complaint, a 15-year-old male youth left the home before officers arrived. One officer went to the home to speak with the complainant, while two other officers canvassed the area to locate the youth.

RCMP say while the officer was speaking with the complainant, the youth returned to the home. He was arrested and the police officer attempted to block him from going further into the house. Police allege the youth grabbed a screwdriver and attempted to stab the officer with it. Police also allege after the two fell to the ground, a scuffle ensued and the youth stabbed at the police officer several times and reached for the pistol. The officer was able to subdue the youth and dropped the screwdriver. The officer sustained minor injures.

The youth has been charged with Attempted Murder, Assault with a Weapon, Assaulting a Peace Officer, Attempting to Disarm a Police Officer, Possession of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest. The youth make a court appearance yesterday. He was held in custody and a further appearance is scheduled today. The investigation is continuing.