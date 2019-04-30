Antigonish RCMP Officer Injured while Making an Arrest

Antigonish RCMP say one its officers was injured while arresting an intoxicated man. Police say just before midnight on Saturday, an RCMP officer was getting fuel at a service station on Beech Hill Road when he was approached by a taxi driver about an unruly passenger. The officer then arrested the passenger,a 25-year-old man for being drunk in public. Police say during the arrest, the intoxicated man lost his balance and fell to the ground with another officer who arrived on the scene to assist. The assisting officer injured his wrist and needed medical treatment.

RCMP say the 25-year-old man wasn’t hurt during the arrest and was released with a Summary Offence Ticket for Being Intoxicated in a Public Place.