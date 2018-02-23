Antigonish RCMP Planning Information Sessions it calls Older Adult Division Police Academy

Police Academy. The program begins on March 19th. The Antigonish RCMP is planning a series of public information sessions beginning next month for those aged 55 and over. It’s called the Older Adult DivisionPolice Academy. The program begins on March 19th.

Constable Morgan MacPherson says the sessions cover a wide range of topics including elder abuse, planning for your future, personal safety, frauds and scams, preventing falls, medication safety and safe driving.

The sessions are free of charge. To register call, (902) 870-5592.